Navajo Nation Seeks Special Recognition Status From UN

By 1 minute ago

Credit Wikipedia

The Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission and a tribal delegate are advocating for the Navajo Nation to become an official member of the United Nations.

Tribal officials say the delegation visited New York City this week.

Navajo Council Delegate Nathaniel Brown said non-governmental organizations and civil societies enjoy the privilege of participating in the United Nations but indigenous nations are limited with regards to their participation.

He said the UN must establish a new category to ensure that indigenous governing institutions are at least able to participate in all meetings to the fullest extent regarding issues that may affect Navajo people, their land, territories and resources.

A tribal committee in early January passed a resolution to advocate for the special recognition status of the Navajo Nation before the UN.

Tags: 
Navajo Nation
United Nations
Navajo

