Navajo Nation Requests Officials Membership in the United Nations

By 6 seconds ago

The United Nations doesn’t allow indigenous tribes to be official members. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the Navajo Nation recently sent a delegation to New York City to press the U.N. for full inclusion. 

A group from the Navajo Nation, including Delegate Nathaniel Brown (second from left) and members of the Navajo Human Rights Commission, traveled to New York City recently to request membership in the UN General Assembly.
Credit Navajo Nation Council Office of the Speaker


Navajo officials are calling on the U.N. to create a new category for international tribes in the General Assembly. Indigenous nations currently participate in limited ways as observers. But the Navajo Nation and other tribes want the ability to speak on the floor of the U.N. and address concerns affecting Native communities.

Navajo Council Delegate Nathaniel Brown was part of the group that traveled to the U.N.

"I think this will change how we are trying to preserve who we are as indigenous people. We need help and this is one way of doing that," Brown says.

Brown says U.N. member status would further human rights, and help protect sacred sites, culture and the environment on tribal lands.

There are more than 500 federally recognized Indigenous nations in the U.S. The Navajo Nation is the biggest. 

Tags: 
Local News
Navajo Nation
United Nations
native americans
Sacred Sites
environment
culture

Related Content

President Begaye Wants Cultural Sensitivity Training for Refs

By Feb 5, 2016
Rick Johnson Photography

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye wants referees who officiate high school sporting events in northern Arizona to take cultural sensitivity training. That’s because this week Navajo female basketball players on the Flagstaff High School team were told to change a traditional hairstyle before a game. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.


Grand Canyon’s Desert View Watchtower to Become Native American Cultural Center

By Jul 30, 2015
NPS

The historic Desert View Watchtower at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is transforming into a Native American heritage center. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the multimillion dollar center is designed to present the canyon from a tribal point of view.

'Latino' Or 'Hispanic': What's In A Name?

By Apr 18, 2012
Tracy Greer

The terms "Latino" and "Hispanic" are often used interchangeably. In fact, we, at the Fronteras Desk, have done so in our reporting. But we recently embarked on an investigative journey to figure out what those terms really mean, and which term most accurately describes the population we often assume it does.

House Resolution Would Repeal Drilling Rules in National Parks

By Feb 2, 2017
Steve Keller/dreamstime.com

State Republican Congressman Paul Gosar has introduced a House resolution to roll back regulations on oil and gas drilling in national parks. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.


Earth Notes: Controlling Kochia in the West

By Sonya Daw Feb 1, 2017
Scott Abella

In dry, disturbed soil throughout the West, a weedy invader from Eurasia has gained a tenacious foothold. Kochia scoparia, also called poor man’s alfalfa, has slender, gray-green leaves that turn an ornamental orange in autumn. Despite control efforts, this weed springs back relentlessly thanks to its bountiful seed bank.