Navajo Nation President Vetoes Funding For Disaster Relief

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye has vetoed a resolution that would have provided funding for disaster assistance.

The Daily Times of Farmington reports that Begaye on Sunday line-item vetoed the resolution, which would have provided $242,576 in supplemental funding to 33 chapters to help residents respond to recent winter weather. The funding would have come from the Unreserved Undesignated Fund Balance.

In a memorandum sent to Speaker LoRenzo Bates and the council, Begaye said the resolution did not comply with tribal law. He said the Unreserved Undesignated Fund Balance would drop too low if the resolution were passed.

He also wrote that tribal law requires any distribution to be divided in a manner so that 50 percent of the funding is equally distributed among the tribe’s 110 chapters.

Tags: 
Russell Begaye
Navajo Nation
Navajo Nation Council

