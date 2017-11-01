Navajo Nation President and Council Delegates Applaud Escalade Vote

By 1 minute ago

The Navajo Nation Council has voted down a controversial development project that would have included a gondola into the Grand Canyon. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports, lawmakers rejected the Grand Canyon Escalade in a special session last night.

Tribal leaders including Hopi Chairman Herman Honanie (second from left) and Navajo Delegate Nathaniel Brown (third from left) at the Navajo Nation Council Chambers in Window Rock Tuesday.
Credit Nathaniel Brown

Council delegates voted 16 to 2 against the proposed tourist resort. The plan would have required a $65 million investment by the tribe.

It was the first time the full council had taken up the legislation since it was introduced last year. Lawmakers debated the proposal for two hours. Delegate Nathaniel Brown cast a no vote.

"It’s a very sacred place for a lot of tribes. That’s where we think creation comes from. We look at Mother Earth , we look at the mountains, the water, the air differently. We want to protect that," Brown says.

The failed plan included a gondola to take visitors more than 3,000 feet from the canyon’s east rim down to the Confluence of the Colorado and Little Colorado rivers, a place sacred to many Southwestern tribes.

Activists and critics of the Escalade gathered outside council chambers to protest, and Navajo President Russell Begaye later applauded the delegates’ decision.

Representatives with the developer, Confluence Partners, and the bill’s sponsor Benjamin Bennett, said the project would create thousands of jobs as the Navajo Generating Station faces closure in 2019.

The company didn’t respond to request for comment. 

Tags: 
Local News
Navajo Nation Council
Navajo Nation
Russell Begaye
Escalade Project
grand canyon
Save the Confluence
environment
Sacred Sites
colorado river
Little Colorado River
Navajo Generating Station
economy

Related Content

Zinke Announces New Efforts Against Sexual Harassment in Park Service

By Oct 13, 2017
Ryan Heinsius

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke traveled to Grand Canyon National Park today to make announcements following revelations of widespread sexual harassment of Park Service employees. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports from the South Rim.


Katie Lee, Goddess of Glen Canyon, Inspires Young Activists

By Oct 13, 2017
Martin D. Cligan

Today, we bring you the profile of a woman who’s been fighting to protect wilderness for most of her nearly 100 years. Katie Lee—activist, folksinger and native Arizonan—was on the forefront of the fight to stop the construction of Glen Canyon Dam and the subsequent flooding of Glen Canyon. Katie Lee lost that battle, but she never let go of her fervor to save wild places. Her grit continues to inspire young activists around the world. KNAU’s Gillian Ferris has this profile of The Goddess of Glen Canyon. Just a heads up … this piece contains some colorful language. 


U.S. and Mexico Sign Agreement to Manage Colorado River

By Oct 13, 2017
Bill Hatcher, Sonoran Institute

Officials in the U.S. and Mexico have signed a binational agreement aimed at staving off water shortage on the Colorado River and restoring the delta ecosystem. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports.


US, Mexico Expand Pact On Managing Overused Colorado River

By Sep 27, 2017
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

The United States and Mexico have agreed to renew and expand a far-reaching conservation agreement that governs how they manage the overused Colorado River, which supplies water to millions of people and to farms in both nations, U.S. water district officials said.

Hualapai Colorado River Settlement Bill Reintroduced in U.S. Senate

By Sep 14, 2017
Grand Canyon West

Republican Senators John McCain and Jeff Flake have reintroduced a bill that would settle claims by the Hualapai Tribe to the Colorado River. Supporters say the deal is crucial for economic development on the reservation. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports. 