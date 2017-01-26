Navajo Nation Council Approves $242K For Emergency Services

By 38 minutes ago

The Navajo Nation Council has approved $242,000 for emergency response services after recent heavy snow on the vast reservation.

 

Navajo Council Speaker LoRenzo Bates
Credit Navajo Times/file photo

Council members voted 18-3 to pass the emergency bill to provide supplemental funding.

It now will be sent to the office of the tribe's president and vice president for consideration. Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye will have 10 calendar days to consider it.

The council introduced the legislation after a state of emergency was declared by nine chapters due to recent winter storms.

Council members say the tribe's 33 chapters have less than $10,000 for emergency services right now.

The emergency declaration directs Navajo Nation entities to immediately begin coordinating resources to meet the needs of all communities and activate emergency funds for personnel and equipment to restore and main infrastructure.

Navajo Nation
Navajo Nation Council
Navajo
Local News

Related Content

Navajo Nation Declares State of Emergency Following Storms

By 22 hours ago
File photo

The Navajo Nation has declared a state emergency. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the recent wave of winter storms has created dangerous travel conditions throughout the reservation. 

  

Navajo President Condemns Trump DAPL Executive Order

By 17 hours ago
Rick Abasta / Navajo Nation

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye says he opposes President Trump’s recent executive orders approving the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines. 

Another Settlement For Navajo Nation Abandoned Mines Cleanup

By Jan 18, 2017
Joshua Lott for The New York Times

 

The federal government has reached another settlement for cleanup work at abandoned uranium mines across the Navajo Nation.

EPA Won’t Pay Gold King Mine Spill Claims

By Jan 17, 2017
Denver Post

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will not pay $1.2 billion in claims to those affected by the 2015 Gold King Mine spill. The agency says damages caused by the incident in Colorado don’t qualify for compensation. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.


Earth Notes: Western Explorer Almon Thompson

By Jan 25, 2017
U.S. Geological Survey Photographic Collection

Writer Wallace Stegner once claimed that exploration of the West by European-Americans began with Lewis and Clark and ended with Almon Thompson.