Navajo Leaders Oppose Bears Ears Monument Review

By 2 hours ago

The Navajo Nation Council and tribal President Russell Begaye have come out against President Trump’s executive order prompting a review of the Bears Ears National Monument designation.

Credit Al Hartmann / Salt Lake Tribune

Begaye says the declaration in Southern Utah supports tribal sovereignty and allows Native governments to manage an area with cultural and historical significance. Tribal officials have requested a meeting with U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. He'll lead the review of national monuments designated since 1996 that are more than 100,000 acres. 

Tags: 
Russell Begaye
Navajo Nation Council
Local News

Related Content

Navajo Nation Police Push For Safety Fund

By Apr 10, 2017

  Law enforcement agents and prosecutors on the Navajo Nation have joined forces to advocate for the creation of a public safety fund to help deal with an increase in violent crime.

Navajo Nation Among Dozens of Tribes to Oppose Dakota Access Completion

By Feb 28, 2017
Kristina Barker/The New York Times/Redux

The Navajo Nation is one of three dozen tribes to oppose construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the tribes have filed a brief against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regarding the project’s completion. 


Navajo Name Change Fails To Garner Enough Support

By Apr 20, 2017
http://www.discovernavajo.com/

A proposal that called for changing the name of the Navajo Nation to Dine Nation has failed to win enough support from the tribal council.

Tribal Coal Miners Face Layoffs in Navajo Generating Station Closure

By Mar 29, 2017
John Burcham/The New York Times

The planned closure of the Navajo Generating Station near Page could result in the loss of nearly 800 jobs. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, Navajo Nation officials recently met with coal miners who face layoffs if a deal isn’t reached to keep it open. 


Earth Notes: Cosmos and Victor Mindeleff

By Apr 26, 2017
Smithsonian Institution Archives

Several years after John Wesley Powell navigated the Colorado River in 1869, he sent two brothers to the Southwest—not to run rapids but to research the region’s archaeological sites and Indian  pueblos. 


Order Would Force Review of Arizona National Monuments

By 23 hours ago
Richard Barnes / National Geographic

The designations of four national monuments in Arizona will be up for review as a result of an executive order signed today by President Trump.

 