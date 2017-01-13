Navajo Family Members Found Dead in New Mexico

Navajo Nation officials say two sisters and their three young daughters who were found dead in New Mexico were originally from the Arizona community of Red Valley.

 

Tribal officials say Navajo Nation Council members are mourning the deaths of Vanessa George and her two children Zoe and Chloe plus Leticia George and her daughter Haleigh.

The FBI in Albuquerque is awaiting preliminary autopsy reports on the five bodies found in a remote area on the western edge of Santa Ana Pueblo.

An FBI spokesman says foul play by another party isn't suspected in the deaths.

Officials at Santa Ana Pueblo say the victims are not tribal members or affiliated with the pueblo in any way.

They say it's unclear how or why the women found their way onto pueblo land.

