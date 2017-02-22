Navajo Budget and Finance Committee Disapproves Escalade

By 33 seconds ago

The Navajo Nation Council Budget and Finance Committee has come out against the proposed Grand Canyon Escalade Project. 

Members voted 3-1 to recommend that the full council should not pass the bill that would green light the project. Some members of the committee had concerns about water supplies, revenue benefits, community input and other logistics. The Escalade would create an entertainment center and gondola from the canyon’s rim to the confluence of the Colorado and Little Colorado Rivers. Supporters say it’ll provide jobs and revenue to the tribe, while opponents say it’ll damage sacred sites and ecosystems. The bill now moves to the full council. 

Escalade Project
Local News

