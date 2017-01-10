Name Change for 'Squaw Peak Drive' Gains Traction

By 26 minutes ago

A movement is afoot to change a controversial street name near a Phoenix mountain that formerly had a title which offended Native Americans and others.

Piestewa Peak
Credit coloradoguy.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Arizona Republic reports the mountain was changed from "Squaw Peak" to "Piestewa Peak" more than a decade ago in honor of American Indian soldier Lori Piestewa, who died in the Iraq war. But the name deemed derogatory by many remains on a city street near the landmark.

Mayor Greg Stanton has called for a renaming of Squaw Peak Drive and asked city staff last fall to start the name change process.

A Street Transportation Department spokeswoman says the city is still researching the issue.

The Phoenix Human Relations Commission is expected to discuss the name change at a Jan. 23 meeting and could recommend the City Council take up the matter for a vote.

Tags: 
Local News
Lori Piestewa
Arizona
Phoenix
Hopi

Related Content

NAU President Signs Letter Supporting of DREAMer Students

By Nov 30, 2016
Associated Press

Northern Arizona University President Rita Cheng has signed a letter along with more than 400 other college leaders in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. 

State Officials Plan Annual Holiday DUI Enforcement Campaign

By Nov 28, 2016

Law enforcement officials plan to gather at the state Capitol to publicize the launch of their annual DUI enforcement and sober designated driver campaigns.

Artists Invited to Navajo Nation to Witness Uranium’s Effects

By Nov 24, 2016
Melissa Sevigny

There’s a map on the wall of the Cameron community center on the Navajo Nation with nearly one hundred red dots scattered all over it. They mark abandoned uranium mines. More than 500 of these mines exist on the reservation. They’re linked to cancer and other potentially deadly illnesses. But nobody knows the extent of the emotional trauma of living on land that’s contaminated. That’s the focus of a new project to raise awareness and bring healing through art.

Yavapai County Election Officials Report Return-Date Misprint on Early Ballots

By Oct 17, 2016

Election officials in Yavapai County say a small number of voters in Prescott received early ballots with incorrect return dates listed on them. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, worker error is to blame.


Arizona Emerges as a Toss-Up State in the Presidential Election

By Aug 5, 2016

Many political analysts now consider Arizona a toss-up state in this year’s presidential election. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, a new poll shows Democrat Hillary Clinton with a slight lead over Republican Donald Trump.