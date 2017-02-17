Mexican Gray Wolf Numbers Highest in Recovery Program History

Federal wildlife officials say the number of endangered wild Mexican gray wolves in Arizona and New Mexico has reached its highest number since the recovery program began nearly 20 years ago.

Credit U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

A minimum of 113 wolves were recorded at the end of 2016. That’s up from 97 the year before. Representatives with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service say they’re encouraged by the increase, but more work needs to be done to reach the goal of 10% annual population growth. The yearly count found 21 packs in the wild and 50 pups that survived through the end of the year. That’s twice the number of pups that survived 2015. 13 wolf deaths were documented in last year. 

Feds Propose Wolf Releases In Southwestern New Mexico

Federal officials want to release two packs of Mexican gray wolves in wilderness areas near the Arizona-New Mexico border this year in an effort to bolster a struggling population threatened by inbreeding.

It will ultimately be up to New Mexico and a federal court whether that happens since the state and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are locked in a legal battle over the endangered predator.

Court Mandates New Recovery Plan For Mexican Gray Wolves

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service must update its decades-old recovery plan for the endangered Mexican gray wolf under a court order issued by an Arizona judge.

Mexican Wolf Recovery Program Sees Success In Cross-Fostering

Officials with the Mexican wolf recovery program say they're finding evidence of success in cross-fostering.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department, Chicago Zoological Society, Endangered Wolf Center and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are working to reintroduce the Mexican wolf to its native habitat in Arizona and New Mexico.

In April, five Mexican wolf pups were born at Brookfield Zoo in Illinois.

Two pups were placed in the den of the Arizona-based Elk Horn Pack of wild wolves with the intention that the pack's adults would raise the two with its own litter.

