McCain Calls on Turkish President to Hold Guards Accountable After Protester Attack

Arizona Senator John McCain is calling on Turkey’s President to hold security personnel accountable for an attack on protesters in Washington DC this week. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

Senator McCain and California Senator Dianne Feinstein sent a letter to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following an alleged attack by the Turkish president’s security guards on a group of peaceful protesters during his recent U.S. visit.

Nearly a dozen people were injured in the attack. McCain and Feinstein call it unacceptable and a violation of freedom of speech. They go on to say the incident is reflective of Turkey’s treatment of the press, ethnic minority groups and political opponents.

McCain had called for Turkey’s ambassador to be removed from the U.S. following the violence. The State Department has also condemned the attack.