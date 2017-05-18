McCain Calls on Turkish President to Hold Guards Accountable After Protester Attack

By 3 hours ago

Arizona Senator John McCain is calling on Turkey’s President to hold security personnel accountable for an attack on protesters in Washington DC this week. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports. 

Members of the Turkish president's security detail allegedly attacked peaceful protesters Tuesday outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington, DC. Sen. McCain has called for the ambassador to leave the country and the guards to be held accountable.
Credit nbcnews.com


Senator McCain and California Senator Dianne Feinstein sent a letter to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following an alleged attack by the Turkish president’s security guards on a group of peaceful protesters during his recent U.S. visit.

Nearly a dozen people were injured in the attack. McCain and Feinstein call it unacceptable and a violation of freedom of speech. They go on to say the incident is reflective of Turkey’s treatment of the press, ethnic minority groups and political opponents.

Images and video of the brawl quickly circulated online and in the press.
Credit Via YouTube/National Review

McCain had called for Turkey’s ambassador to be removed from the U.S. following the violence. The State Department has also condemned the attack. 

