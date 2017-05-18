Man Shot in Coconino County Jail Parking Lot

By 10 minutes ago

A man was shot and robbed Wednesday night in the parking lot of the Coconino County Detention Facility. Police are searching for a white male with a full beard who allegedly confronted a man leaving the building just after 11 p.m. The suspect asked the victim if he was an employee and then shot and robbed him. The victim does not work for the Sheriff’s Department or Flagstaff Police.

The suspect in Wednesday night's shooting at the Coconino County Detention Facility.
Credit Flagstaff Police Department

The suspect fled in a vehicle that may have been a dark-colored Chrysler 300.

According to Flagstaff Police, the suspect had been at the jail an hour before the incident, allegedly to report a crime. He was told to go to the nearby Flagstaff Police Department, but wasn’t able to enter the building because the doors were locked. He attempted to call police dispatch with an on-site phone but left before the call was answered.

The suspect is a white male with short, dark, balding hair and a full beard. He was wearing a dark shirt with a white logo with a dark/grey plaid hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Martinet at (928) 679-4081 or Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 and www.coconinosilentwitness.org

Tags: 
Local News
Coconino County Sheriff's Office
Flagstaff Police Department
crime

Related Content

Arrest Warrant Issued for Suspect in Williams Double Murder

By May 15, 2017
kjct8.com

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained a criminal complaint and arrest warrant for a 29-year-old Grand Junction, Colo., man alleged to have committed a double murder near Williams earlier this month. Derrick Shawn Barnett was arrested Fri, May 5 near Dolores, Colo., and faces numerous charges in the killings of 67-year-old Michael Dimuria and his 64-year-old wife Nora Dimuria. 

Judge Considers Release of Serial Shooter Documents

By 1 hour ago

A judge is considering whether to grant a request from news organizations to release a sealed document in a case against a Phoenix man accused in nine serial killings.

Thieves Try To Steal Cash From Yarnell Church Donation Box

By May 17, 2017
walkingprescott.blogspot.com

Yavapai County authorities say a security video shows two people trying to steal cash from a church donation box in Yarnell.

 

Kingman Inmate Dead In Apparent Suicide

By May 15, 2017
corrections.az.gov

Authorities say an inmate at the state prison in Kingman has died and it appears to be a suicide.

Kingman Officers Fatally Shoot Suspect After Pursuit

By May 15, 2017

Authorities in Kingman say law enforcement officers shot and killed a suspect following a pursuit prompted by an aggravated assault in Wikieup. 