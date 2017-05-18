Man Shot in Coconino County Jail Parking Lot

A man was shot and robbed Wednesday night in the parking lot of the Coconino County Detention Facility. Police are searching for a white male with a full beard who allegedly confronted a man leaving the building just after 11 p.m. The suspect asked the victim if he was an employee and then shot and robbed him. The victim does not work for the Sheriff’s Department or Flagstaff Police.

The suspect fled in a vehicle that may have been a dark-colored Chrysler 300.

According to Flagstaff Police, the suspect had been at the jail an hour before the incident, allegedly to report a crime. He was told to go to the nearby Flagstaff Police Department, but wasn’t able to enter the building because the doors were locked. He attempted to call police dispatch with an on-site phone but left before the call was answered.

The suspect is a white male with short, dark, balding hair and a full beard. He was wearing a dark shirt with a white logo with a dark/grey plaid hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Martinet at (928) 679-4081 or Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 and www.coconinosilentwitness.org.