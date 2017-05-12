Legal Challenge Filed for State School Voucher Expansion

By 1 hour ago

Formal efforts to ask voters to repeal Arizona's new school voucher expansion law and two others making it more difficult for citizens to enact laws have been filed.

Gov. Doug Ducey
Credit AP

Separately Thursday, the group working to get the initiative measures repealed filed a court challenge to one of them.

Proponents have 90 days to collect about 75,000 signatures to block the laws until the November 2018 general election.

The voucher bill Republican Gov. Doug Ducey signed last month allows all 1.2 million Arizona schoolchildren to use tax money for private schools but is capped at 30,000 students by 2022.

The initiative bills Ducey signed allow minor errors to invalidate them and makes it illegal to pay petition circulators per signature.

The court case says the "strict compliance" law violates the Arizona Constitution.

Tags: 
arizona state capitol
Arizona Legislature
school vouchers
education
Doug Ducey
voting
elections

Related Content

Arizona Legislature's 2017 Session Ends

By 23 hours ago
Ross D. Franklin - AP Photo

The Arizona Legislature has adjourned its 2017 session after an unusual nine-hour day that ended just before nightfall and saw about 15 bills sent to the governor in a final push.

Teacher Raise Requirement Withdrawn by House Speaker

By May 10, 2017
azlibrary.gov

Republican House Speaker J.D. Mesnard has withdrawn his last-minute proposal requiring school districts to spend half of their yearly inflation increases on teacher raises.

House Speaker Proposes New Teacher Pay Boost

By May 10, 2017
Arizona Capitol Times

Republican House Speaker J.D. Mesnard on Tuesday rolled out a last-minute proposal requiring school districts to spend half of their yearly inflation increases on teacher raises.

Arizona Legislature Expected To End 2017 Session Wednesday

By May 10, 2017

The Arizona Legislature's 2017 session is expected to come to an end after the passage of bill requiring cities and counties to put sales tax increase measures before voters only during November general elections.

Group Wants Voters To Repeal Arizona School Voucher Bill

By May 9, 2017
3TV/CBS 5

A group that opposes a major private school voucher expansion bill signed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is planning to ask voters to repeal the legislation.