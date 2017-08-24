Lawsuit Filed Over Delay of Arizona's School Choice Program

A lawsuit has been filed over an attempt to delay the expansion of Arizona's school choice program.

The Goldwater Institute conservative think tank was part of a coalition that filed the lawsuit Wednesday, saying the attempted delay has put many families' educational futures in limbo.

Earlier this month, an anti-school choice group filed petition signatures to halt the program's expansion.

Opponents of the state's sweeping new school voucher law want to block it until voters can weigh in next year.

The measure is temporarily on hold until the signature certification process concludes.

The law extends eligibility to all 1.2 million Arizona students by 2022, but it caps enrollment at about 30,000.

Voucher backers say they give parents more choice, while opponents argue they siphon money from cash-starved public schools.