Lawmakers Hope to Close ‘Digital Divide’ with Rural Broadband Act

By 1 hour ago

More than half of rural Americans and nearly two-thirds of those on tribal lands lack high-speed internet access. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports, some members of Congress want to close that so-called digital divide. 

Credit Trudy Balcom/The Independent


The Rural Broadband Expansion Act would authorize $100 million per year in grants for equipment and capacity upgrades at schools, public safety agencies and healthcare providers. It would also allow for web access in some homes and businesses. The funding, if approved, would be authorized annually through 2023.

One of the sponsors is Arizona Democrat Tom O’Halleran. He says expanding high-speed broadband on rural and tribal lands will boost economies and enhance education.

According to the most recent data from the Federal Communications Commission, 94 percent of Apache County 90 percent of Navajo County and three-quarters of Coconino lack high-speed access. 

Tags: 
Local News
congress
Tom O'Halleran
internet
Coconino County
Apache County
navajo county
native americans
Tribal Land
Arizona
Congressional District 1

