Lawmakers Continue to Debate State Budget Deal

By 12 minutes ago

Both the Arizona House and the Senate are marking time as deal-making continues in an effort by majority Republicans to secure enough votes for passage of a state budget.

 

The floor of the Arizona Senate
Credit azleg.gov

Both chambers had short floor sessions Thursday morning on non-budget bills and then recessed to allow talks to continue. House Republican leaders say they've got the votes to pass the $9.8 billion budget and think they've got enough for a $1 billion university construction loan package.

Senate President Steve Yarbrough also says he has the budget votes but is far short of the 16 Republican votes he needs for the bonding plan.

Democrats are opposed and Yarbrough is working behind the scenes to either get more GOP support or persuade a handful of Democrats to back the plan.

House Speaker J.D. Mesnard says he won't take up the 11 budget bills until a deal is reached in the Senate because changes may be needed.

