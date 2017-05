The Arizona House has passed the budget package, and it now moves on to the desk of Republican Gov. Doug Ducey for his anticipated signature.

The last of the budget's 11 bills passed early Friday morning.

Earlier Friday, The House approved the university bonding measure on a tight vote.

The Arizona Senate had approved a $9.8 billion state budget package, including a contentious program that will allow the state's public universities to borrow up to $1 billion for new buildings and maintenance.