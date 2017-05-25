L.A. Museum Buys Granite Mountain Hotshot 'Buggies'

Arizona officials have agreed to sell two buggies used by 19 fallen firefighters to a Los Angeles fire museum.

One of the "buggies" used by the Granite Mountain Hotshots. The vehicles transported the crew to and from fires.
The Daily Courier reports Prescott City Council voted to sell the buggies used by the Granite Mountain Hotshots for $25,000 Tuesday. The buggies are a memento of the 19 firefighters that died in the 2013 Yarnell Hill Fire.

According to the report, the Los Angeles County Fire Museum was the sole bidder for buggies after the city put them on sale as surplus property. The museum in Bellflower, California has agreed to keep one of the vehicles in Prescott.

City officials and the families of the firefighters have said they would like to open a local museum to honor the group in the future.

Prescott

