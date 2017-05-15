Kingman Officers Fatally Shoot Suspect After Pursuit

Authorities in Kingman say law enforcement officers shot and killed a suspect following a pursuit prompted by an aggravated assault in Wikieup. 

A Kingman Police Department statement says the Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the Sunday night incident but didn't explain the shooting's circumstances, including whether the suspect was armed and what prompted police to fire.

It's also not clear on how many officers shot the suspect but the Kingman Police Department statement says one Kingman officer is on standard leave.

The Mohave County Sheriff's office says state troopers participated in the pursuit but DPS spokesman Quentin Mehr said he couldn't immediately provide information on DPS involvement in the incident.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Trish Carter said two people were stabbed and a vehicle stolen in the Wikieup incident.

