Kingman Man Arrested for 2015 Real Estate Agent Murder

By 2 hours ago

A Kingman man is in custody in connection with the death of a real estate agent missing since June 2015.

Kingman police say 61-year-old Alfredo Blanco was arrested Wednesday at a care facility in Youngtown on a first-degree murder warrant issued by the Mohave County Attorney's Office.

They say Blanco will be soon be extradited to Mohave County.

It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Authorities say 40-year-old Sidney Cranston Jr. was last seen on June 16, 2015 when he was showing property to an unknown client.

Human remains were found Saturday in a remote area east of Kingman and are believed to be those of Cranston.

Police say the county Medical Examiner's Office has determined the death to be caused by a gun shot and ruled it a homicide.

Tags: 
KINGMAN
crime
Local News

