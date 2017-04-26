Jury Deliberation Suspended in Jones Trial

Jury deliberations in the Northern Arizona University shooting trial have been suspended over part of the prosecution's closing arguments.

As a result, attorneys for defendant Steven Jones have asked the judge to declare a mistrial.

Coconino County Superior Court Judge Dan Slayton sent jurors home Wednesday and called for a Thursday morning hearing on the matter.

Slayton says he's concerned jurors weren't given complete information about when Jones claimed he acted in self-defense after shooting four students near the school's Flagstaff campus in October 2015.

The 20-year-old Jones is accused of firing on a group of people during a drunken fight, killing one student and wounded three others.

Attorneys made closing arguments in the case Tuesday and jurors were scheduled to begin their first full day of deliberations Wednesday morning.