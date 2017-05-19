Judge Orders Release Of Records In Phoenix Serial Killings

A judge has ordered the release of a court record that documents the evidence against a Phoenix man accused in a string of serial killings.

Prosecutors wanted to keep the information sealed, prompting news organizations to go to court to get the material released to the public.

In a ruling released Thursday, Judge Scott McCoy said prosecutors must release the document, but can redact identifying information about victims to protect their privacy.

McCoy also says prosecutors can leave out other details, but must say why releasing such information would harm the case. Prosecutors have until Sunday to hand over the document to the judge.

Saucedo has been charged with murder in one killing and booked on suspicion of murder in eight other shooting deaths. Saucedo maintains he's innocent.