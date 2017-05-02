Judge Declares Mistrial in 2015 NAU Shooting Case

By 1 minute ago

The case against a former Northern Arizona University student accused of killing a classmate in 2015 has ended in mistrial after the jury deadlocked on the verdict.

Credit Tom Tingle / AZ Central

Jurors weighed a slate of charges against 20-year-old Steven Jones, including murder, manslaughter and negligent homicide but couldn't reach a consensus Tuesday.

Jones also was charged with aggravated assault after three students were wounded when he opened fire during a late-night brawl near campus.

Jones was punched in the face during the fight that ended in gunfire after he retrieved a weapon from his car. Colin Brough was killed.

He claimed he acted in self-defense, while prosecutors portrayed him as the aggressor.

Local News
NAU

