Judge Considers Release of Serial Shooter Documents

A judge is considering whether to grant a request from news organizations to release a sealed document in a case against a Phoenix man accused in nine serial killings.

Superior Court Judge Scott McCoy says Wednesday that he intends to rule "very soon" on the request to make public the record in the case against Aaron Juan Saucedo.

The document in questions lay out the probable cause that authorities say they have to back up a criminal charge.

The news organizations argued they have a right to view the document, while prosecutors say the document should remain sealed to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Saucedo is accused of killing nine people in attacks from August 2015 through July 2016.

He has said he is innocent of the allegations.