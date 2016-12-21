Judge Clears Arizona Minimum Wage Hike

By 15 hours ago

A judge is refusing to block a new voter-approved law raising Arizona's minimum wage.

 

Credit KTAR

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Daniel Kiley on Wednesday rejected arguments from the business community that the law didn't contain a source of revenue to handle increased state costs. He also turned away an argument from the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry that the law illegally contained two separate subjects — both the minimum wage increase and a mandate that employers give workers sick pay.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office defended the law along with proponents of Proposition 206.

The measure passed with 58 percent of the vote in November. It raises the minimum wage from $8.05 an hour to $10 on Jan. 1 and to $12 in 2020.

The Chamber is expected to appeal.

minimum wage
Local News

Business Owners Grapple with Flagstaff’s Impending Minimum Wage Increase

By Dec 19, 2016
Ryan Heinsius

Seattle, San Francisco, Santa Fe, and now Flagstaff are all cities that have recently implemented raises in their minimum wages. Last month, Flagstaff voters approved an increase to $15 an hour — nearly double the current minimum wage in Arizona. Even though it passed decisively, many business owners are now wondering how they’ll pull it off. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.


Business Group Files Paperwork to Challenge Flagstaff Minimum Wage Increase

By Dec 20, 2016
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A group of Flagstaff business owners and advocates has filed for a petition to oppose the city’s new $15 an hour minimum wage increase. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, it calls for a special election to make significant changes to the initiative.


Suit Challenging Minimum Wage Increase Set For Court Hearing

By Dec 20, 2016

A lawsuit challenging a new voter-approved law raising the minimum wage is set for a full court hearing.

Earth Notes: The Ghostly Glow of Gegenschein

By Dec 21, 2016
Lowell Observatory

If you look toward the eastern horizon just before dawn on a clear moonless night, you should see a ghostly white glow shining up through the dark sky.  This is zodiacal light, caused when passing comets and colliding asteroids shed space dust. That dust scatters sunlight upwards well before sunrise.


AZ Police to Train With Hi-Tech Simulators

By Dec 20, 2016
ABC 15

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has purchased seven hi-tech simulators to train law enforcement officers across the state. 