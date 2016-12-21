Judge Clears Arizona Minimum Wage Hike

A judge is refusing to block a new voter-approved law raising Arizona's minimum wage.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Daniel Kiley on Wednesday rejected arguments from the business community that the law didn't contain a source of revenue to handle increased state costs. He also turned away an argument from the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry that the law illegally contained two separate subjects — both the minimum wage increase and a mandate that employers give workers sick pay.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office defended the law along with proponents of Proposition 206.

The measure passed with 58 percent of the vote in November. It raises the minimum wage from $8.05 an hour to $10 on Jan. 1 and to $12 in 2020.

The Chamber is expected to appeal.