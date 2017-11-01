Houston Astros Lead Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0 In Game 7 of The World Series

Updated 10:20 p.m. ET

After four innings, the Houston Astros lead the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0 in Game 7 of the World Series chasing Dodgers starter Yu Darvish in the second inning at Dodger Stadium.

The Astros got off to a fast start in the top of the first inning taking a 2-0 lead on a lead-off double by center fielder George Springer. He scored when third baseman Alex Bregman was safe at second on a throwing error by Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger. Bregman then scored on second baseman Jose Altuve's RBI ground out.

The Dodgers responded immediately in the bottom of the first with their own lead-off double by center fielder Cody Bellinger. An out later, third baseman Justin Turner was hit by a pitch from Astros starter Lance McCullers. With two runners on and two out, McCullers then hit right fielder Yasiel Puig, loading the bases. But L.A. didn't score.

In the top of the second, the Astros increased their lead, starting with a lead-off walk by catcher Brian McCann and a double by left fielder Marwin Gonzalez. McCann scored on McCullers' RBI ground out and then Springer homered to center. The Astros led 5-0.

The Dodgers put their lead-off hitter, second baseman Logan Forsythe, on base with a single and when pinch-hitter Enrique Hernandez was hit by yet another McCullers pitch it looked like the Dodgers could strike. But Chris Taylor hit into a double play, killing another opportunity to score.

In the bottom of the third, the Dodgers had two runners on and no outs after a single by shortstop Corey Seager and McCullers hit Turner for the second time. But for the third consecutive inning, the Dodgers came up empty.

Dodgers ace starter Clayton Kershaw was brought in as a reliever in the third inning.

Game 7 will answer the original questions posed by this Series between the champions of baseball's American and National leagues: Will the Los Angeles Dodgers win their first title since 1988? Or will the Astros bring the game's most coveted crown to hurricane-ravaged Houston for the very first time?

This story will be updated.

