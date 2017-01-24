Insurers Pushing Bill Cutting Required Auto Glass Coverage

2017-01-24

Insurance companies are pushing legislation that would remove a requirement that they replace broken auto glass for free to customers who buy full coverage auto policies.

The legislation sponsored by Republican Sen. Karen Fann of Prescott is the latest effort by the industry targeting auto glass repair companies.

Arizona Auto Glass Association President Rex Altree said Monday that drivers will forego fixing cracked windshields that are safety hazard if they have to pay. He also says hundreds of companies could go out of business if Senate Bill 1169 becomes law and it could cost thousands of jobs.

Insurers already can charge an extra premium for the coverage. Insurance company lobbyist Marc Osborn says zero-deductible glass replacement has led to widespread overutilization and even fraud.

arizona state capitol
Arizona Legislature

