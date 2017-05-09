House OKs Bill Shielding Student Press Rights

The House has passed amended legislation that would shield high school and college level journalists' protections from administrative censorship for work under their school-sponsored media.

The House's 41-19 vote Monday sends the legislation back to the Senate for final approval before it heads to Gov. Doug Ducey's desk. The Senate unanimously approved the measure in February.

Senate Bill 1384 by Republican state Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Yee would safeguard First Amendment protections for student journalists at public schools, community colleges, and universities from being censored by their school's administration.

It would limit schools' guidelines to restricting content that is libelous, invades personal privacy, violates federal or state law, or "materially and substantially disrupts the orderly operation" of the school. An amendment to the bill would also prohibit lewd and obscene content.