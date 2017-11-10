Grand Canyon Overwhelmed With Interest In Bison Program

A herd of bison at Grand Canyon National Park.
Credit (Photo: James Marvin Phelps/Flickr)

Grand Canyon National Park says it's been overwhelmed by the amount of interest in a program to thin a herd of bison using volunteer shooters.

The National Park Service approved a plan last month to decrease the herd through roundups and by seeking volunteers who are physically fit and proficient with a gun to kill the animals.

Park officials say the roughly 600 bison in the region increasingly are damaging park resources.

Grand Canyon spokeswoman Kirby-Lynn Shedlowski says she initially received dozens of calls a day from people across the country wanting to volunteer. Callers now are directed to a recorded line and asked to check back periodically.

The park, state game officials and the Intertribal Buffalo Council are expected to meet this month to begin crafting program guidelines.

Tags: 
grand canyon national park
Grand Canyon
wildlife
National Park Service
Northern Arizona

Flagstaff City Council Passes Resolution Opposing Uranium Transportation

By Nov 8, 2017
Caleb Eckert

The Flagstaff City Council has passed an ordinance opposing the transportation of uranium from a mine near the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Officials worry the planned 10 truckloads per day that’ll travel through the area represent a threat to public health. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports.


Hopi Tribe's Chairman Disappointed Over Canyon Mining Plan

By Nov 8, 2017
Laurel Morales

The chairman on the Hopi tribe says he's profoundly disappointed about a federal recommendation to lift the 20-year ban on uranium mining on public land outside Grand Canyon National Park.

Tusayan Weighing effects Of Taller Buildings Near Grand Canyon

By Nov 7, 2017

Seconds after rounding the highway curve on the final stretch to the Grand Canyon's South Rim entrance, the first sign appears: Yes on 400. Housing. Jobs. Independence.

 

Congressional Democrats Condemn Proposed National Park Fee Hike

By Nov 3, 2017
NPS

The Interior Department has proposed more than doubling entrance fees at the Grand Canyon and several other national parks throughout the country. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports, 90 members of Congress sent a letter this week to Secretary Ryan Zinke condemning the proposal. 


Trump Administration Considers Rolling Back Grand Canyon Uranium Mining Ban

By Nov 2, 2017
Getty Images

The Trump administration is considering lifting a ban on uranium mining near the Grand Canyon. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the 20-year moratorium prevents new claims on more than a million acres.


Remembering Katie Lee, 'Goddess of Glen Canyon': 1919-2017

By Nov 3, 2017
The Katie Lee Collection/Northern Arizona University Special Collections

Just a few weeks ago, KNAU’s Gillian Ferris brought us the profile of legendary environmental activist Katie Lee. She’s best known for her fierce opposition to the Glen Canyon Dam and the destruction of upstream canyons now submerged under Lake Powell. Sadly, that interview was one of the last Katie Lee would give. She died this week at her cliff-side home in Jerome, just a few days after her 98th birthday.  Today, we have this remembrance of the Goddess of Glen Canyon. 