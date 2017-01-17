Gov. Ducey Will Attend Trump Inauguration

By 17 minutes ago

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is heading to Washington to attend the inauguration of president-elect Donald Trump.

Gov. Doug Ducey
Credit Michael Schennum/The Arizona Republic via AP

Ducey's office says he will fly to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday and attend Friday's ceremony.

The Republican governor didn't outright support Trump until he locked up the GOP nomination in advance of last summer's Republican convention. He did say that no matter what he would support the Republican nominee over Democrat Hillary Clinton in the election.

Ducey returns to the state on Saturday.

Tags: 
arizona state capitol
Doug Ducey
Donald Trump

Related Content

Lawmakers Consider Statewide Texting-While-Driving Ban

By Jan 12, 2017
Arizona Republic

A new proposal that would ban texting while driving has emerged in the Arizona Senate. This time, the yearly effort may have a chance with the departure of former Senate President Andy Biggs and a new Republican champion.

Ex-Arizona Rep. Renzi Set For Release From Prison Saturday

By Jan 6, 2017
Associated Press

Former Arizona Congressman Rick Renzi is scheduled to be released from federal prison Saturday after serving a three-year sentence for corruption, money laundering and other convictions.

Arizona's Electoral College Members Set To Vote For Trump

By Dec 19, 2016
Reilly Kneedler | State Press

Arizona's 11 Electoral College voters are set to gather to formally cast their ballots for Republican Donald Trump.

Monday's meeting at the state Capitol comes as the electors have each been inundated with tens of thousands of emails, hundreds of letters and untold numbers of phone calls urging them not to cast their ballots for Trump.

Opponents of Trump are planning a protest before Monday's meeting. Electors say they are wasting their time.

Bill Would Allow Car Break Ins To Save Children And Animals

By Dec 12, 2016
Getty Images

Arizona lawmakers will soon consider a bill that would make it legal to break into cars to save children and animals locked inside. 

New Arizona House Speaker Hires Anti-Abortion Group's Lawyer

By Dec 7, 2016
Gage Skidmore

The incoming speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives has hired the top attorney for a powerful anti-abortion group as general counsel for the legislative chamber.