GOP State Senator Announces 2018 First Congressional Distirct Bid

By 41 minutes ago

Democrat U.S. Rep. Tom O'Halleran will have at least one primary challenger for his 2018 re-election bid with the announcement that Republican state Sen. Steve Smith will seek his party's nomination for next year.

Republican State Senator Steve Smith
Credit Jack Kurtz/The Arizona Republic

Smith announced Monday that he's seeking the 1st Congressional District seat O'Halleran won in 2016.

A written statement noted Smith's intent to focus on fighting for more jobs, prosperity and economic growth. He also announced he will serve the remainder of his term at the state Legislature next year.

Smith's statement touted the endorsements of two current Arizona congressmen, U.S. Reps. Trent Franks and Andy Biggs.

The legislator has served the state's 11th District in both the Arizona House of Representatives and the state Senate.

 

Tags: 
Local News
Steve Smith
congress
Congressional District 1
elections
Arizona Legislature
voting
Republican Party
Tom O'Halleran
Trent Franks
Andy Biggs

Related Content

Federal Hiring Freeze Creates Uncertainty for Forest Service Firefighters

By Feb 1, 2017
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group/Getty Images

An Arizona senator wants to clarify whether President Trump’s recent federal hiring freeze extends to seasonal wildland firefighters. Republican Jeff Flake is concerned the U.S. Forest Service won’t have the necessary personnel this year. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.


Lawmakers Consider Statewide Texting-While-Driving Ban

By Jan 12, 2017
Arizona Republic

A new proposal that would ban texting while driving has emerged in the Arizona Senate. This time, the yearly effort may have a chance with the departure of former Senate President Andy Biggs and a new Republican champion.

AZ Congressional Delegation Has 2 New Faces

By Jan 3, 2017

Arizona’s congressional delegation was sworn in to office today. Most are returning members with the exception of Democrat Tom O’Halleran and Republican Andy Biggs. 

What's Behind the State Senate Leadership Change

By Howard Fischer Nov 8, 2012

The decision by Senate Republicans this week to replace Steve Pierce with Andy Biggs as president was due to more than just political and philosophical difference.

State Senate Picks Leadership

By Howard Fischer Nov 7, 2012
Howard Fischer / Capitol Media Services

Senate Republicans chose Andy Biggs of Gilbert this afternoon to be the new president.