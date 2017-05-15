GOP State Senator Announces 2018 First Congressional Distirct Bid

Democrat U.S. Rep. Tom O'Halleran will have at least one primary challenger for his 2018 re-election bid with the announcement that Republican state Sen. Steve Smith will seek his party's nomination for next year.

Smith announced Monday that he's seeking the 1st Congressional District seat O'Halleran won in 2016.

A written statement noted Smith's intent to focus on fighting for more jobs, prosperity and economic growth. He also announced he will serve the remainder of his term at the state Legislature next year.

Smith's statement touted the endorsements of two current Arizona congressmen, U.S. Reps. Trent Franks and Andy Biggs.

The legislator has served the state's 11th District in both the Arizona House of Representatives and the state Senate.