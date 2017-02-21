GOP Lawmaker Pushing New Initiative Qualifying Changes

A Republican lawmaker is proposing yet another change to how citizens can enact laws in Arizona on top of others already working their way through the Legislature.

The proposal from Republican Rep. Don Shooter of Yuma requires 10 percent of voters in each of the state's 30 legislative districts to sign on before an initiative makes the ballot and 15 percent to qualify a Constitutional amendment. That's a change from requiring a percentage of all eligible voters to sign.

Shooter says the change is needed to protect minority rights. His effort means those trying to qualify a measure for the ballot would be at the mercy of voters in the most conservative or liberal district in Arizona.

Voters would have to approve HCR 2029 because it changes the state Constitution.