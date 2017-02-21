GOP Lawmaker Pushing New Initiative Qualifying Changes

By 33 minutes ago

A Republican lawmaker is proposing yet another change to how citizens can enact laws in Arizona on top of others already working their way through the Legislature.

The proposal from Republican Rep. Don Shooter of Yuma requires 10 percent of voters in each of the state's 30 legislative districts to sign on before an initiative makes the ballot and 15 percent to qualify a Constitutional amendment. That's a change from requiring a percentage of all eligible voters to sign.

Shooter says the change is needed to protect minority rights. His effort means those trying to qualify a measure for the ballot would be at the mercy of voters in the most conservative or liberal district in Arizona.

Voters would have to approve HCR 2029 because it changes the state Constitution.

arizona state capitol

Business Groups Come Out Strong To Push Initiative Changes

By Feb 17, 2017
AP Photo/Keystone, Martin Ruetschi

Republicans on an Arizona House committee have approved changes to the state's initiative process pushed by business groups that failed to prevent voters from raising the minimum wage.

GOP-Backed Proposal Would Tighten Voter Initiative Methods

By Feb 3, 2017
Charlie Leight/The Republic

Legislation backed by a Republican state lawmaker would tighten requirements for paid workers when they're collecting voter signatures to qualify an initiative or referendum for the ballot.

Bill Cutting Required Auto Glass Coverage Appears Dead

By Feb 20, 2017
blog.allstate.com/

Arizona drivers used to paying nothing when their car windshields are cracked or shattered by rocks appear likely to keep the insurance coverage for at least another year.

Analysis: School Vouchers Could Cost Tens Of Millions

By Feb 16, 2017
Arizona Capitol Times

The Legislature's independent budget office estimates that expanding a school voucher program to all Arizona schoolchildren over the next four years could cost more than $24 million.

Arizona Lawmaker Pushes For Uber Instead Of State Vehicles

By Feb 13, 2017

  An Arizona lawmaker wants the state to cut its vehicle fleet by 20 percent and explore using ride-hailing services like Uber or Lyft or contract with companies to manage the services.

Rep. Jeff Weninger says the state government owns too many vehicles and must use taxpayer dollars more efficiently for state employee travel.

The Chandler Republican has introduced House Bill 2440 to force the 20 percent cut in state-owned cars and light trucks.