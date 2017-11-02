Girl Fatally Struck by Suspected Drunk Driver on Navajo Nation

Navajo Nation officials say a juvenile has been fatally struck by a suspected intoxicated driver as she got off a school bus near Chilchinbeto.

According to the Navajo Division of Public Safety, the incident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety officer detained the driver and passenger of the suspected vehicle.

The girl was transported by medical helicopter to the Kayenta Medical Center, but died of her injuries.

Authorities didn't immediately release the names of the driver and the girl or disclose her age.

Local News
Navajo Nation
crime

