Former Navajo Nation VP Irvin Billy Dies At 77

By 39 minutes ago

Navajo Nation Council Chambers, Window Rock, AZ
Credit William Nakai

Navajo Nation officials say funeral services are scheduled Tuesday for one of the tribe's former vice presidents.

They announced Monday that Irvin Marcus Billy died last Friday in Tuba City, Arizona at age 77.

The cause of death wasn't immediately released.

Billy was the tribe's interim vice president during the Leonard Haskie administration from 1989 to 1991.

He previously served as a Navajo Council delegate representing the Tuba City chapter and was the Bureau of Indian Affairs' Regional Director for the Western Agency.

Billy is survived by four children, 19 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren along with two sisters.

His funeral is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Jude Catholic Church in Tuba City.

The Navajo Nation covers more than 27,000 square miles in Arizona, Utah and New Mexico.

Navajo Nation
Navajo Nation Council
Tuba City
Indian Country

US Senator Suggests Reforms For Navajo housing Authority

By Jun 2, 2017
Michael Chow/The Arizona Republic

The findings of an investigation initiated by a U.S. senator into the spending of federal housing grants on the nation's largest American Indian reservation suggest mismanagement resulted in cost overruns and delays.

Legislation Seeks To Extend Operation Of Arizona Power Plant

By May 25, 2017
Amber Brown/Courtesy of Salt River Project

The Navajo Nation Council has been asked to approve an agreement between the tribe and the owners of the Navajo Generating Station to extend the operations of the power plant in northern Arizona.

Federal Report Shows Poor Tribal Road Conditions Contribute to Student Absenteeism

By May 23, 2017
Jeff Tomhave/Tomhave Group

A new federal report says poor road conditions on tribal nations contribute to higher rates of school absences for students. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports. 


Study Shows Millions in Subsidies Required to Keep NGS Open

By May 17, 2017
Michael Friberg/Propublica

A new study shows keeping the Navajo Generating Station open would require significant subsides from taxpayers or electricity customers. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports.


Veterinarians Treat 70 Horses During Trip To Supai Village

By Jun 2, 2017
Carrie Allan/The Humane Society Of The United States

Pack horses are often used to haul people and their gear down the eight mile trail to Supai Village in the Grand Canyon. Recently, The Havasupai Tribe has drawn criticism for the alleged abuse and neglect of the horses, as reported by tourists and animal rights groups. Kellye Pinkleton is the Arizona State Director at the Humane Society of the United States. After hearing about the allegations, she led a group of volunteer veterinarians to the village last month to check up on the horses, and work with the tribe. Pinkleton spoke with KNAU's Aaron Granillo.