Flood-Damaged Mayer Antiques Store Auctioning Off Items

By 7 minutes ago

Credit Smitty's Antique Museum

An antiques store in north-central Arizona that was damaged by recent flooding in Yavapai County is closing its doors and auctioning off more than 30,000 of its items.

Smitty's Antiques Museum, located in Mayer, plans to auction items such as old phonographs, gas pumps and reel-to-reel tape recorders.

The Arizona Republic reports the auction will be held over several weeks beginning Saturday at EJ's Auction and Consignment in Glendale.

The museum first opened as Apple Antique Shop in the 1960s and then became Smitty's Antique Barn in the 1980s.

Tags: 
Mayer
Yavapai County
floods
flash flood
Local News

