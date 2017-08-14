Fleas Carrying Plague Found In 2nd Arizona County

By 1 hour ago

Credit Getty Images

A second Arizona county in two weeks has confirmed that fleas in the area tested positive for plague.

The announcement by Navajo County Public Health officials on Friday comes one week after Coconino County officials found prairie dogs in the area to be carrying fleas with the plague.

Plague is an infectious disease infamous for killing millions of Europeans in the Middle Ages.

The fleas in Navajo County were found near the town of Taylor.

Navajo County advises people to watch for sudden die-offs of groups of prairie dogs or rodents, which might be an indicator of the plague.

Officials have notified residents and plan to treat and closely monitor the rodent burrows.

Tags: 
health
Coconino County
navajo county
public health
Northern Arizona
Local News

Related Content

Gov. Ducey Extends Executive Order For Opioid-Related Data

By Aug 11, 2017
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has extended the increased reporting of opioid-related data by renewing his recent executive order for another 60 days.

Coconino County Supervisors Call on DOI to Maintain Vermilion Cliffs National Monument Designation

By Jul 26, 2017
Courtesy

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has passed a resolution in support of the Vermilion Cliffs National Monument. It follows an executive order by President Trump to review more than two dozen monument designations throughout the country. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports.


Tusayan Votes For Special Election On Building Heights

By Aug 11, 2017
Associated Press

A tiny town outside the Grand Canyon that has battled over whether to raise building heights will hold a special election in November to vote on the issue.