Flake Initiative to Show NAFTA’s Impact on Arizona Economy

By 5 minutes ago

Arizona Republican Senator Jeff Flake has launched an initiative to highlight the impacts of the North American Free Trade Agreement on Arizona’s economy. 

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake
Credit The Washington Post

NAFTA4AZ will gather testimonials from residents and business owners about their experiences with the 23-year-old deal Flake calls critical to the state.

"Trade between Arizona and NAFTA countries reached about 20 billion dollars last year. With more than 15 billion of that coming from trade just with Mexico … And when it comes to creating jobs in our state and growing Arizona’s economy, vibrant cross border trade is critical," Flake said in a YouTube video.

President Trump recently signaled his plans to renegotiate NAFTA with Mexico and Canada, calling it the “worst trade deal ever.” Flake says Arizona could benefit from modernizing it, but that NAFTA must stay intact. 

Tags: 
Jeff Flake
trade
Donald Trump

Related Content

Federal Hiring Freeze Creates Uncertainty for Forest Service Firefighters

By Feb 1, 2017
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group/Getty Images

An Arizona senator wants to clarify whether President Trump’s recent federal hiring freeze extends to seasonal wildland firefighters. Republican Jeff Flake is concerned the U.S. Forest Service won’t have the necessary personnel this year. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.


Sen. Flake Urges BLM Firefighter Exemption from Federal Hiring Freeze

By Feb 15, 2017
dhs.gov

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake wants seasonal fire crews that work for the Bureau of Land Management to be exempt from the recent federal hiring freeze. The U.S. Department of the Interior hasn’t confirmed yet whether President Trump’s freeze will affect those firefighters. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports. 


Arizona among 13 States Urging Appeals Court To Approve Trump Travel Ban

By Mar 28, 2017
Associated Press

A group of 12 state attorneys general and one governor is backing President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six predominantly Muslim countries, telling a federal appeals court Monday that the Republican acted lawfully in the interest of national security. 

Travel Ban Keeps International Flight Students In Arizona

By Mar 27, 2017

Four international students at a well-known flight school in Prescott, Arizona, did not return home over spring break because of concerns about the travel bans proposed by President Donald Trump.

White House Confirms Carlyle Begay Not an Employee

By Mar 1, 2017
Carlyle Begay

A report circulating for months that former state senator Carlyle Begay had been hired by the White House as the advisor on Indian Affairs is false. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.