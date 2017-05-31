Flake Initiative to Show NAFTA’s Impact on Arizona Economy

Arizona Republican Senator Jeff Flake has launched an initiative to highlight the impacts of the North American Free Trade Agreement on Arizona’s economy.

NAFTA4AZ will gather testimonials from residents and business owners about their experiences with the 23-year-old deal Flake calls critical to the state.

"Trade between Arizona and NAFTA countries reached about 20 billion dollars last year. With more than 15 billion of that coming from trade just with Mexico … And when it comes to creating jobs in our state and growing Arizona’s economy, vibrant cross border trade is critical," Flake said in a YouTube video.

President Trump recently signaled his plans to renegotiate NAFTA with Mexico and Canada, calling it the “worst trade deal ever.” Flake says Arizona could benefit from modernizing it, but that NAFTA must stay intact.