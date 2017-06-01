Fire Restrictions Begin in Several Areas of Northern Arizona

Fire restrictions went into effect in several areas of northern Arizona Thursday morning. Officials with the Prescott National Forest have implemented a stage 1 ban, and the Sedona Fire District also put restrictions in place within the city. A ban is also in place for all unincorporated lands in Yavapai County. 

The Red Rock Ranger District on the Coconino National Forest near Sedona.
In addition, stage 1 campfire restrictions will begin on some lower-elevation areas of the Red Rock Ranger District on the Coconino National Forest Friday at 8 a.m. It includes forest land in the Verde Valley on the east side of the Verde River, Oak Creek Canyon, lower Sycamore Canyon, lower West Clear Creek, Fossil Creek, and Bullpen. 

“Spring weather provided for a larger grass crop and fine fuels growth this year,” says Red Rock District Ranger Nicole Branton. “With the current lack of moisture and rising temperatures, the potential for wildfire in these lower elevations has increased, which is why we’re going into restrictions. There are still areas on the district where people can have a campfire, but those are at higher elevations or within certain developed recreation sites. The public should refer to the fire restriction area map or call the district if they need clarification.”

Stage 1 restrictions generally limit all fire-causing activities and ban campfires and charcoal and wood stoves except for in developed campsites. It also limits smoking to enclosed vehicles or buildings and developed recreation sites. See the Coconino National Forest website for details on the restrictions.

Elsewhere in the state, the Tonto National Forest and the Coronado National Forest each put restrictions into effect last week. In addition, bans were begun by the Bureau of Land Management Phoenix District, and on most state-owned and managed lands in central and western Arizona.

