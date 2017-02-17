Feds Propose Wolf Releases In Southwestern New Mexico

By 1 hour ago

Credit FRIENDSOFANIMALS.ORG

Federal officials want to release two packs of Mexican gray wolves in wilderness areas near the Arizona-New Mexico border this year in an effort to bolster a struggling population threatened by inbreeding.

It will ultimately be up to New Mexico and a federal court whether that happens since the state and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are locked in a legal battle over the endangered predator.

New Mexico contends there's no way to determine whether the proposed releases would conflict with the state's own wildlife management because federal officials have yet to develop a comprehensive recovery plan for the wolves.

Such plan is due later this year.

Federal officials say the releases are an important tool for avoiding a genetic bottleneck since most of the wolves in the wild are related.

Tags: 
Mexican gray wolf
US Fish and Wildlife Service
Endangered Species

Related Content

Mexican Wolf Recovery Program Sees Success In Cross-Fostering

By Oct 25, 2016
ENDANGEREDWOLFCENTER.ORG

Officials with the Mexican wolf recovery program say they're finding evidence of success in cross-fostering.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department, Chicago Zoological Society, Endangered Wolf Center and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are working to reintroduce the Mexican wolf to its native habitat in Arizona and New Mexico.

In April, five Mexican wolf pups were born at Brookfield Zoo in Illinois.

Two pups were placed in the den of the Arizona-based Elk Horn Pack of wild wolves with the intention that the pack's adults would raise the two with its own litter.

Court Mandates New Recovery Plan For Mexican Gray Wolves

By Oct 19, 2016

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service must update its decades-old recovery plan for the endangered Mexican gray wolf under a court order issued by an Arizona judge.

Mexican Gray Wolf Management Measure Passes US House

By Jul 15, 2016

Two Western Republican congressmen have succeeded in getting legislation through the U.S. House that would shift management of the endangered Mexican gray wolf from the federal government to states.

Report: Feds Mismanaged Wolf Recovery Program

By Jul 15, 2016
AZ Central

The U.S. Department of the Interior has found flaws with the program to reintroduce endangered Mexican gray wolves to the Southwest. As Arizona Public Radio’s Justin Regan reports, a new study from the agency has found officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have mismanaged the recovery effort in a western New Mexico County.


Earth Notes: Relict leopard frogs

By Feb 15, 2017
George Andrejko, AGFD

If you’re by a desert spring in far northwest Arizona or southeast Nevada and hear a low chuckle followed by what sounds like fingers rubbing on a balloon, you may have stumbled upon a relict leopard frog.


Three Colorado River Chubs May No Longer Qualify for Protection as Separate Species

By Dec 14, 2016
USFWS

Three types of chub in the Colorado River watershed may actually be the same species of fish. The finding raises questions about their protections under the federal Endangered Species Act.