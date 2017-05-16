Federal Lawsuit Alleges Workers Underpaid, Housed in Squalor

The federal government says an Arizona farm has kept temporary Mexican workers in squalid conditions and paid them only a fraction of what they're owed.

The Department of Labor filed a lawsuit against G Farms in El Mirage, located just northwest of Phoenix, last week. A judge was scheduled to hear arguments on Tuesday.

The department alleges that G Farms housed about 70 workers here on a visa in a dangerous and unsanitary encampment composed of school buses, semitrailers, a cargo container and a shed.

An attorney G farms said the allegations were overblown and inaccurate and that the farm has already placed workers in a hotel and apartments.

Attorney Rick Mahrle said he wouldn't be arguing against a government request for a temporary restraining order and that the farm would comply with all regulations.