Federal Hiring Freeze Creates Uncertainty for Forest Service Firefighters

By 55 minutes ago

An Arizona senator wants to clarify whether President Trump’s recent federal hiring freeze extends to seasonal wildland firefighters. Republican Jeff Flake is concerned the U.S. Forest Service won’t have the necessary personnel this year. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

Sen. Jeff Flake
In a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Sen. Flake said fires pose a significant risk to Arizona’s environment, water supply and economy. He said any action that could compromise the ability to fight wildfires is unacceptable.

Guidelines released this week by the new administration allow for some seasonal workers under the hiring freeze, but the language isn’t specific. Officials with the Forest Service are currently reviewing the guidelines to better understand how the freeze might affect seasonal firefighters.

The Forest Service typically employs close to 10,000 seasonal fire personnel each year.

