Family of Slain AZ Aid Worker Make Donation in Daughter's Name

The parents of a Prescott aid worker captured and killed by the Islamic State have made a donation to the organization they said did not do enough to help their daughter. 

Carl and Marsha Mueller made the $122,000 donation to Doctors Without Borders. Their daughter, Kayla, was abducted in 2013 outside one of the organization's hospitals in Syria. The Muellers told the Prescott Daily Courier they believe Doctors Without Borders does important work, and their earlier criticism was not meant to do harm to the organization, but to hold it accountable for "the decision they made to leave a fellow humanitarian behind". Donations to the organization dropped off after the Mueller's interview on 20/20. U.S. officials say Kayla Mueller was kidnapped and tortured for two years by members of ISIS. Her death was confirmed in 2015. 

