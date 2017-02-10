Faint Shadow Covers Moon Tonight in Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

By 4 minutes ago

The full moon will appear a bit dimmer as it rises tonight (Friday, February 10). That’s because it’s due for a special kind of lunar eclipse.

Credit NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Scientific Visualization Studio


Tonight’s event is called a penumbral lunar eclipse. That means the moon is passing through the fuzzy outer ring of Earth’s shadow. Unlike a partial or total lunar eclipse, the moon won’t have a bite taken out of it and it won’t darken to a deep red. Instead sky watchers will see a subtle shading.

For Arizonans, the eclipse will already be at its midpoint when the moon rises in the east around six p.m. The event will be over by eight p.m.

Tags: 
astronomy
eclipse
Local News
Science and Innovation

