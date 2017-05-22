Ex-Arizona Social Services Head Joins Trump Administration

By 16 minutes ago

Clarence Carter
Credit http://azftf.gov

The former head of Arizona's social services agency had landed a job with the Trump administration.

Clarence Carter is working as director of the Health and Human Services Department's Office of Family Assistance. The office oversees nearly $17 billion in annual welfare grants to assist families in states, territories and on Indian reservations.

Carter led the Arizona Department of Economic Security from November 2011 until resigning when current Gov. Doug Ducey was inaugurated in January 2015. In 2013, the agency's Child Protective Services Department was rocked by a scandal after more than 6,000 child abuse and neglect hotline calls went uninvestigated.

Child Protective Services was then spun off from Carter's agency into a stand-alone Department of Child Safety.

Carter previously oversaw federal food stamp programs and led Virginia's social services agency.

Tags: 
DES
arizona state capitol
President Trump
Child Protective Services

Related Content

Arizona Agency To Run Child Support Program In Navajo County

By Apr 26, 2017

The state Department of Economic Security says it will take over operation of Navajo County's child support program beginning July 1 and that families won't see any disruption of service.

Guns Seized From Arizona DES Building After Director Fired

By Dec 2, 2016
ABC15

State troopers have confiscated about 50 handguns and 80,000 rounds of ammunition that had been stored in the Arizona Department of Economic Security's basement.

Ducey Considering Final Bills Of 2017 Legislative Session

By 24 minutes ago
http://www.chinovalleyenews.com

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey faces a deadline to sign or veto the final 33 bills from this year's legislative session.