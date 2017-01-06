Ex-Arizona Rep. Renzi Set For Release From Prison Saturday

By 49 minutes ago

This March 5, 2008 file photo shows then-Rep. Rick Renzi, R-Ariz. in Tucson. An appeals court panel in October 2014 upheld former U.S. Rep. Rick Renzi's convictions on public corruption, money laundering and other charges.
Credit Associated Press

Former Arizona Congressman Rick Renzi is scheduled to be released from federal prison Saturday after serving a three-year sentence for corruption, money laundering and other convictions.

Renzi was convicted in 2013 of conspiring to use his congressional post to make companies buy his ex-business associate's land so the associate could repay a debt to Renzi.

Prosecutors said Renzi looted a family insurance business to help pay for his 2002 campaign, but he wasn't convicted of illegally using money from the firm.

Renzi was convicted of filing false statements with regulators after failing to use premiums collected from nonprofit groups to buy policies.

Renzi represented Arizona's 1st Congressional District from 2003 to 2009.

He didn't seek re-election in 2008 while facing the charges.

