EPA Compensation for Gold King Less Than Expected

By Dec 14, 2016

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reimbursed several government entities, including the Navajo Nation, for their response operations to the Gold King Mine spill. 

Credit Jerry McBride / Associated Press

For many, they received less compensation than what they asked for. The Navajo Nation had requested $1.4 million but got a little over $600,000. An EPA spokesperson says the agency gave out the amounts they were legally allowed to through the Superfund. Reimbursement also depended on whether the operations occurred before or after the Animas and San Juan Rivers were deemed safe again by the EPA.

The tribe has filed a separate claim with the federal government asking for about $160 million for health monitoring for the next decade.

Gold King Mine Spill
Local News
Navajo Nation

Navajo Nation Files $160 Millon Claim Over Mine Spill

By Dec 6, 2016
CREDIT JERRY MCBRIDE/THE DURANGO HERALD

The Navajo Nation has submitted a claim of more than $160 million in damages to the federal government over last year's mine waste spill that fouled rivers in three western states.

Senators Want to Speed Up EPA Payments Over Gold King Mine Spill

By Sep 14, 2016
thedenverchannel.com

A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators wants to speed up and expand payments to those affected by last year’s toxic Gold King Mine spill in Colorado. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency stopped covering emergency responses for tribes, local governments and individuals. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.


Navajo President Wants Tribe to be its Own EPA Region

By Jun 14, 2016
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye wants the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to designate the tribe as its own EPA region. He says the agency struggles to serve the 27,000 square mile nation. Arizona Public Radio’s Justin Regan reports.  