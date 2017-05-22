EPA and BNSF Railway Reach Agreement on Mine Cleanup

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it’s reached an agreement with the BNSF Railway Company to begin the cleanup of three abandoned uranium mines on the Navajo Nation. 

The sites, near Prewitt, New Mexico, haven’t been operational since 1981. The area is now used for livestock grazing. Under the agreement BNSF will clean the sites while working to protect cultural areas and sensitive animal species. The company will also temporarily house any affected residents. The work will begin in July and last four months.

