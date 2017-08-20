Eclipse Weather for AZ Skywatchers

One of the most exciting of all sky events is finally here. The partial solar eclipse in Arizona will begin at 9:13 am and continue until 12:01. Monsoon activity from Sunday overnight into early Monday will pose some cloud debris issues across portions of northern Arizona. While it is difficult to predict exactly where stubborn morning clouds will linger, we can try.

Here is a look at a model prediction of where the clouds will be hanging around at 8 am. The 11 am forecast is very similar.

The model is painting a picture of cloud cover issues mainly across the far northwestern/northern portions of the State as well as covering a big chunk of Navajo and Apache counties. This may or may not play out as depicted.

In the morning if you are cloud free, you should be fine right where you are, as additional cloud cover will not develop by eclipse time. If there is cloud cover in the morning at your location and you want the best odds of being cloud free, head to the lower elevations of south central AZ. Check out this satellite image of Arizona to assess where you may want to head. Whether you are under some clouds or not the darkness of the eclipse will be seen.

Tune in Monday morning as Staff Meteorologist, Lee Born will join Aaron Granillo in studio during the 7 and 8 o'clock hours to help assess the cloud cover situation.