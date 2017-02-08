Earth Notes: Vermilion Flycatchers

In late February and early March, brilliant red and charcoal male vermilion flycatchers, like valentines on wings, arrive on their breeding grounds along Arizona’s rivers.

When the plain brown females arrive about a week later, the males start showing off with elaborate flight displays and songs. With crest and body feathers raised, they flutter up from their perches, rise higher and sing their hearts out.

Biologist Steve Carothers studied these birds along the Verde River in the early 1970s. He observed that the males always choose an open area for their displays and sing a simple bubbling melody punctuated with loud chirps.

With mate chosen, the male performs a nest-site display. Carothers witnessed this only twice during three years of study. In early morning the male perched in a tree suitable for nesting. With the female watching, he sang a few notes. Flying to a fork in the tree where a nest could be constructed, he spread his tail as wide as possible, then dangled his feet freely while his whole body quivered, supported only by his tail.

The romantic suitor then captures a large butterfly and presents it to his bride, as they consummate their relationship. The female flycatcher always builds the nest.

This spring, sweethearts everywhere might be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of these lovely avian valentines in the shade of sycamores along streams.