Earth Notes

Earth Notes: Scutellosaurus

By Gary Alpert 42 minutes ago

During the early days of the Jurassic Period, about 200 million years ago, a small dinosaur named Scutellosaurus lawleri roamed the floodplains and forests of what would much later become the Colorado Plateau. 

Scutellosaurus
Credit Margaret Colbert, TCU Press

This plant eater was among the earliest of all ornithischian dinosaurs, a branch that went extinct millions of years ago. It may have been the victim of larger predators and a changing climate. Members of the separate saurischian branch survived to become the birds of today.

The holotype of Scutellosaurus—the specimen that led to its scientific description—was discovered in 1971 in northeast Arizona by David Lawler. Museum of Northern Arizona paleontologist Edwin Colbert described the creature in 1981, and his wife Margaret Colbert illustrated it. Many additional partial specimens have since been collected from the same part of Arizona, giving us a composite picture of a more complete dinosaur.

Scutellosaurus moved gracefully on two hind legs, growing up to 4 feet long and tipping the scales at 22 pounds. The name means “little-shielded lizard”—for heavy body armor consisting of hundreds of hard, boney plates, or osteoderms, arranged in parallel rows from the neck to the end of the distinctively long tail.

This dinosaur must have been common, partly explaining the considerable number of individuals found in a small area.

Earth Notes: Sandstone Bees

By Elizabeth Blaker Oct 25, 2017
Michael Orr

The Colorado Plateau’s harsh environment is a fitting home for a wild bee so tough it chews nest holes into solid rock. These rare sandstone-nesting bees, recently named Anthophora pueblo, are active for only a short time each spring, avoiding blazing summer heat.


Eats and Beats: Singer-Songwriter Ed Kabotie Chronicles Joy and Struggle on the Colorado Plateau

By Oct 18, 2017
Courtesy

Ed Kabotie is a third-generation artist and musician from the Hopi and Tewa tribes. His music has deep ties to his culture and the lands of his people, as well as environmental justice and other issues faced by many Native Americans. He fronts the Flagstaff reggae band Tha ‘Yoties. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius profiles Ed Kabotie for the latest installment in our series Eats and Beats: stories about food and music. Just a heads up, there’s a little bit of strong language in this piece. 


Earth Notes: Potter Wasps

By Gary Alpert Oct 18, 2017
Gary Alpert

Native Americans in the Southwest are renowned for their beautiful ceramics. And it just could be they were inspired by watching a local insect build a nest of clay.


Earth Notes: Restoration and Traditional Knowledge

By Sonya Daw Oct 11, 2017
Ka-Voka Jackson

Ka-Voka Jackson’s college career began with a science scholarship from the Hualapai Tribe.  Now she’s a master’s student in restoration ecology at the University of Nevada Las Vegas.


Earth Notes: Clark’s Nutcracker

By Elizabeth Blaker Oct 4, 2017
Eugene Beckes

Explorers Lewis and Clark, in Idaho in the early 1800s, observed dapper grey and black birds ripping into pine cones for the seeds. William Clark mistook them for woodpeckers, but Meriwether Lewis correctly identified the species as a cousin of crows, ravens, and jays. Still, ornithologists named the bird Clark's nutcracker. 